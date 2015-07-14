Skarlett Riot set for headline UK tour

Skarlett Riot have announced a 12-date UK tour.

The Scunthorpe outfit kick off the jaunt in Glasgow on October 2. Support on the run comes from The Raven Age, who feature Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris’ son George on guitar.

Singer Skarlett says: “We can’t wait to be back out touring again, especially on our own headline tour. Hearing people singing your lyrics back at you is one of the best feelings.”

Skarlett Riot released their second album We Are The Brave earlier this year, ahead of a tour with former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G.

SKARLETT RIOT UK TOUR 2015

Oct 02: Glasgow Audio

Oct 03: Edinburgh Opium

Oct 04: Newcastle Think Tank

Oct 09: Manchester Satans Hollow

Oct 10: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 11: Grimsby Yardbirds

Oct 16: Chester Live Rooms

Oct 17: Harlow The Square

Oct 18: London Barfly

Oct 23: Birmingham Rainbow

Oct 24: Swansea The Scene

Oct 25: Bristol The Exchange