Skarlett Riot to issue We Are The Brave

Skarlett Riot will release their second album We Are The Brave in February.

The albums drops on February 16 and will be preceded by the single Rising on January 19, for which they have filmed a video.

The Scunthorpe rockers will also support Ozzy and Firewind guitarist Gus G on his UK tour in February.

They tell Metal Temple: “We find it difficult ourselves to put a category on our sound. We like to just say ‘rock’ because we kind of mix rock, metal, pop all together to make something else.

“We like to feel we’re original because obviously everything’s been done before.”

Skarlett Riot support Gus G on his 2015 UK tour, and both bands open for Kamelot in London in March.

Feb 19: St Ives Corn Exchange

Feb 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Feb 21: Manchester Academy 3

Feb 22: Southampton Joiners

Mar 14: London O2 Islington Academy