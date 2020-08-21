Sixx AM share video for new charity single featuring Joe Elliott, Corey Taylor and more

Sixx AM have released a video for their charity single Maybe It’s Time featuring a number of high profile rock musicians.

Nikki Sixx, DJ Ashba and James Michael teased the project earlier this week, with the track featuring Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, Awolnation, Brantley Gilbert and Tommy Vext of Bad Wolves.

The track, which has been released under the Artists For Recovery banner, is a reworking of the version that appeared on Sixx AM’s 2016 album Prayers For The Blessed, Vol. 2, with the new version launched to raise awareness of opioid addiction and to raise money for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation.

Sixx says: “I am proud to bring together these artists to help raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation. The opioid epidemic did not go away when the pandemic came along. Just the opposite.

“Those in early recovery became even more at risk than before so it's more important now than ever to raise awareness and support them. I really believe that united we can make a difference and save lives.”

Elliott adds: “Nikki rang me to see if I’d lend a vocal to Maybe It’s Time. After hearing the track for the first time in a while, I was reminded how good it is so I was in! It felt right all around giving back to the much-needed Global Recovery Initiative.”

Taylor says that opioid addiction is affecting young people more and more every year and adds: “So it’s very, very important for all of us to pitch in and do our part, especially some of us who have lived through it, those of us who have survived. It’s the least I can do.”

Maybe It’s Time will also be included on the soundtrack to the film Sno Babies which highlights the realities of teenage addiction. It’ll be released on video on demand on September 29 through Better Noise Films, who will donate a share of profits to the foundation.

A trailer for the film can be watched below.