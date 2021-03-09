Sisters Of Mercy announce three London shows

Sisters Of Mercy have announced three London shows to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary.

They'll play London's historic Roundhouse on September 11, 12 and 13, slotting the shows into the band's European tour, which was postponed last year and rescheduled in December. Full dates below.

London tickets will go on sale at MyTicket at 10am this Friday.

A statement accompanying the news says, "It howls, it's grindingly beautiful, and it's probably heading your way."

Continuing in a similarly poetic vein, the statement adds, "New and hence unreleased songs make up half of any Sisters’ set these days, although the classics get a good thrashing in rotation. Having derived their light show from the Big Bang (gleefully inventing rave lighting in the process), the Sisters see no reason to tone it down, and will be exploding in all their usual glory at the next suitable opportunity."

The band last played in the UK in March 2020 – completing a short run of four shows just days before the live industry went into lockdown – and 2021 will see founder Andrew Eldritch joined onstage by guitarist Ben Christo (who joined the band in 2005), guitarist Dylan Smith (who replaced Chris Catalyst last year), Ravey Davey (nurse to the Doktor since 1996) and Doktor Avalanche his/her/itself.

The Sisters Of Mercy haven’t released a new studio album since 1990’s Vision Thing, despite promising that they would do so if Donald Trump was elected as President of the United States back in 2016.

“The population doesn’t seem to realise just how much it’s being taken for a ride," Eldritch told Classic Rock. "I can tell you one thing, if Donald Trump actually does become president, that will be reason enough for me to release another album. I don’t think I could keep quiet if that happened.”

Sisters Of Mercy 2021 European Tour

Aug 07: Hildesheim M'era Luna, Germany

Aug 08: Hildesheim M'era Luna, Germany

Sep 10: London Roundhouse, UK

Sep 11: London Roundhouse, UK

Sep 12: London Roundhouse, UK

Sep 19: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

Sep 20: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Sep 22: Groningen De Oosterpoort, Netherlands

Sep 23: Den Haag Paard, Netherlands

Sep 25: Saarbrücken Garage Saarbrücken, Germany

Sep 27: Nürnberg, Löwensaal Germany

Sep 28: Ulm ROXY, Germany

Sep 30: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 01: Karlsruhe Tollhaus, Germany

Oct 03: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Oct 05: Ciampino Orion, Italy

Oct 06: Milano Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 08: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 09: Madrid La Riviera, Spain