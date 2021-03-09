Simon Phillips and Michael Schenker to feature on new Derek Sherinian album

Sons Of Apollo keyboard player Derek Sherinian has announced he has commenced work on. anew solo album with drummer Simon Phillips. Sherinian released the acclaimed The Phoenix last year, his ninth solo album working again with long-time collaborator, Protocol and former Toto drummer Simon Phillips.

The upcoming album will also feature guitar legend Michael Schenker. Sherinian recently guested on Schenker's recent album Immortal. "To be working with Michael Schenker and Simon brings me back to 1980 when I was 13 listening to the first MSG record."

Of the Immortal album, Schenker commented: “Derek and myself trading solos, it sounds unexpected and beyond my expectation, absolutely fantastic.” Other guest guitarists for the album will be announced at a later date.

The new album will be released in 2022.

Previously Sherinian has released videos for Empyrean Skies and Them Changes as well as releasing a documentary about the making of The Phoenix.