Derek Sherinian releases Making Of Phoenix documentary

Keyboard player Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Black Country Communion, Sons Of Apollo) has released a new documentary about making his recently released solo album The Phoenix. You can watch the video in full below.

Sherinian is joined on The Phoenix by drummer Simon Phillips – who also co-wrote and co-produced the record – along with Tony Franklin, Jimmy Johnson, Billy Sheehan, Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde, Steve Vai, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal and Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro.

Sherinian says: “I truly feel that this is my best solo record to date. Simon and I put a lot of energy into the writing, and I am grateful to all of the great players that contributed to this recording."

“It is always an amazing experience to be able to work with Simon. He's been a hero of mine for ages, ever since I heard him playing on albums with Jeff Beck and Michael Schenker. And he is such an invaluable part of the way this new record has come out.”

Sherinian adds: “Steve Vai has always been on my hit list. But it was when I played keyboards on the Generation Axe tour of Asia in 2017 that I asked him to play on my record, which he gladly accepted.

“Kiko and I have known one another for about 20 years, but this is the first time I've had the opportunity to play with him.”

Get The Phoenix.