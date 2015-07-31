Shining confirm Euro tour

Shining have announced a European tour to take place in October and November, finishing with four UK dates.

The shows are to accompany the band’s seventh album, set for release in the autumn via Spinefarm Records.

Jorgen Munkeby and co hit the road after scoring a world-first by playing a show on a mountain ledge in Norway, 700m above ground level.

Spinefarm say: “The band had a PA system and generator flown up to the ledge, where they proceeded to blast out their patented blackjazz music to 300 fans who’d made the daunting five-hour trip to the Troll’s Tongue summit.”

And although the band admit the tour dates might not offer quite the same experience, they promise “a truly masterful and enthralling live show, along with the increased probability of making it home in one piece – although we won’t make any promises!”

Shining’s most recent release was 2013’s One One One. Details on the follow-up will be revealed in due course. Tour support comes from Caligula’s Horse.

Oct 28: Gothenburg Fangelset, SE Oct 29: Copenhagen Lille Vega, DK Oct 30: Hamburg Überjazz, DE Oct 31: Dresden Groovestation, DE Nov 01: Krakow Fabryka, PL Nov 02: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, PL Nov 03: Wroclaw Liverpool Club, PL Nov 04: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, CZ Nov 05: Vienna Viper Room, AT Nov 06: Budapest A38, HU Nov 07: Ljubljana Kino Siska, SI Nov 08: Bologna Locomotiv, IT Nov 09: Milan Lo-Fi, IT Nov 10: Winterthur Salzhaus, CH Nov 12: Luxembourg Sonic Visions, LU Nov 13: Frankfurt Nachtleben, DE Nov 14: Stuttgart Keller Klub, DE Nov 15: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, NL Nov 16: Bochum Matrix, DE Nov 17: Brussels Rotonde Botanique, BE Nov 18: Paris Divan Du Monde, FR Nov 19: London Underworld, UK Nov 20: Glasgow Ivory Blacks, UK Nov 21: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK Nov 22: Manchester Sound Control, UK