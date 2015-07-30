Caligula’s Horse return with Bloom

Caligula’s Horse have confirmed their third album, Bloom, will be released later this year.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Tide, The Thief & River’s End will be released across Europe on October 16 and in the US on October 30 via InsideOut. View the trailer below.

Frontman Jim Grey says: “Bloom is very special to all of us – it’s an album full of colour and life, vibrancy and energy, but one that breathes in and out with a natural ebb and flow.

“It’s exactly what we hoped to achieve with Caligula’s Horse. To us, this album has a life of its own.”

The Australian outfit have also announced an extensive tour starting in their homeland, where they’ll perform alongside TesseracT. They head to Europe later, with four dates in the UK at the end of November.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Oct 14: Brisbane The Zoo, Australia Oct 15: Sydney Factory Theatre, Australia Oct 16: Melbourne Maxx Watt’s, Australia Oct 17: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia Oct 18: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia Oct 28: Gothenburg Fangelset, Sweden Oct 29: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark Oct 31: Dresden Grovestation, Germany Nov 01: Krakow Fabryka, Poland Nov 02: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland Nov 03: Wroclaw Liverpool Club, Poland Nov 04: Prague Podnik, Czech Republic Nov 05: Vienna Viper Room, Austria Nov 06: Budapest A38, Hungary Nov 07: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia Nov 08: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy Nov 09: Milan Lo Fi, Italy Nov 10: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switerland Nov 12: Luxembourg Sonic Visions, Luxembourg Nov 13: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany Nov 14: Stuttgart Keller Club, Germany Nov 15: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, Netherlands Nov 16: Bochum Matrix, Germany Nov 17: Brussels Rotonde, Belgium Nov 18: Paris Divan Du Monde, France Nov 19: London Underworld, UK Nov 20: Glasgow Ivory Blacks, UK Nov 21: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK Nov 22: Manchester Sound Control, UK