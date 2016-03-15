Shinedown to headline Carnival Of Madness US tour

Shinedown will headline the Carnival Of Madness US tour in summer.

They’ll be joined by Halestorm, Black Stone Cherry and Whisky Myers on the sixth annual trek, which kicks off at Southaven Landers Center in Mississippi on July 20.

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith says: “I’ve always envisioned the Carnival Of Madness as more than just a music festival. It is a celebration of rock music where the lines between those on stage and those in the audience are blurred – where everyone is sharing in this amazing moment, truly experiencing the power of rock music together.

“This year, we’ve gathered artists from across the rock spectrum to bring the most dynamic Carnival Of Madness to date. Come join us.”

Shinedown are currently touring the US in support of their fifth album, Threat To Survival.

Mar 01: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Mar 02: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Mar 04: Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, WA

Mar 05: Santa Rosa Wells Fargo Center for the Arts, CA

Mar 06: Redding Civic Auditorium, CA

Mar 08: Modesto Center Plaza, CA

Mar 09: Los Angeles Mayan Theatre, CA

Mar 12: Mescalero Inn of the Mountain Gods Casino, NM

Mar 13: Colorado Springs City Auditorium, CO

Mar 14: Casper Events Center, WY

Mar 16: Fargo Civic Center, ND

Mar 18: Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino, SD

Apr 15: Cabazon Morongo, CA

Apr 16: Tuczon KFMA Day, AZ

Apr 17: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Apr 29: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

May 01: Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 03: Evansville Ford Center, IN

May 04: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

May 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheater, VA

May 07: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 09: Pittsburgh Concord Energy Center, PA

May 11: Springfield Prairie Capital Convention Center, IL

May 13: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA

May 14: Somerset Amphitheater, WI

May 16: Springfield Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Mosque, MO

May 18: Chattanooga Track29, TN

May 20: Columbus MAPFRE Stadium, OH

May 21: Camden MMRBQ, NJ

May 22: Schaghticoke Fair, NY

Jun 03-04: Wershofen Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 05: Vienna Hard Rock Cafe, Austria

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Paris Hippodrome De Longchamp, France

Jun 12: Derby Download Festival, UK

Jun 14: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 15: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 18: Hinwil Rock The Ring, Switzerland

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jul 16: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 20: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Jul 22: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 23: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 24: Fort Wayne Parkview Field, IN

Jul 26: Rogers Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR

Jul 27: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jul 29: New Orleans UNO Lakefront Arena, LA

Jul 31: Austin Cedar Park Center, TX

Aug 02: Bossier City CenturyLink Center, LA

Aug 04: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Aug 07: Brooklyn The Amphitheater at Coney Island, NY

Aug 10: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 12: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 14: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Aug 16: Chicago First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Aug 18: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI