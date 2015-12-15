Shinedown reveal 2016 US tour dates

Shinedown have announced an early 2016 US tour.

The run of dates starts in Portland, Oregon, on March 1 and wraps up in Deadwood, South Dakota, on March 18. British rockers The Virginmarys are onboard as main support.

The band say: “We’re happy to announce a whole new run of shows in the Western US this March. These gigs will feature support from the very cool and very rocking band The Virginmarys.”

Shinedown released their fifth album Threat To Survival in September. Tickets for the US dates go on general sale on December 18, with pre-sale starting On December 16 (Wednesday). VIP packages are available via Warner Music.

SHINEDOWN US TOUR 2016

Mar 01: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Mar 02: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Mar 04: Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, WA

Mar 05: Santa Rosa Wells Fargo Center for the Arts, CA

Mar 06: Redding Civic Auditorium, CA

Mar 08: Modesto Center Plaza, CA

Mar 09: Los Angeles Mayan Theatre, CA

Mar 12: Mescalero Inn of the Mountain Gods Casino, NM

Mar 13: Colorado Springs City Auditorium, CO

Mar 14: Casper Events Center, WY

Mar 16: Fargo Civic Center, ND

Mar 18: Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino, SD