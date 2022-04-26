Shearwater release video for mellow new single Aqaba

US folky psych rockers Shearwater have released a video for their brand new single Aqaba, which you can watch in full below. The single is taken from the bands upcoming album The Great Awakening, their first new album for six years, which will be released through the band’s own Polyborus label in partnership with Secretly Distribution on June 10.

"Aqaba, like the rest of The Great Awakening, is a song a younger version of me couldn't have written, and the last one we recorded for the album," saysfrontman Jonathan Meiburg. "You could read it a few different ways, but to me it's a love song, or a song about the experience of love—the thrilling, terrifying feeling that you're being cracked like an egg."

The new video continues the story that video director Loma’s Emily Cross began with the band's first single Xenarthran.

The new album, produced by the band and Dan Duszynski (Loma), takes a more reflective route than 2016's Jet Plane And Oxbow which was released on Sub Pop.

Pre-order The Great Awakening.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.