Shearwater release video for mellow new single Aqaba

By ( ) published

US folk/psych rockers Shearwater will release new album The Great Awakening in June

Shearwater
(Image credit: Bryan Parker)

US folky psych rockers Shearwater have released a video for their brand new single Aqaba, which you can watch in full below. The single is taken from the bands upcoming album The Great Awakening, their first new album for six years, which will be released through the band’s own Polyborus label in partnership with Secretly Distribution on June 10.

"Aqaba, like the rest of The Great Awakening, is a song a younger version of me couldn't have written, and the last one we recorded for the album," saysfrontman Jonathan Meiburg. "You could read it a few different ways, but to me it's a love song, or a song about the experience of love—the thrilling, terrifying feeling that you're being cracked like an egg."

The new video continues the story that video director Loma’s Emily Cross began with the band's first single Xenarthran.

The new album, produced by the band and Dan Duszynski (Loma), takes a more reflective route than 2016's Jet Plane And Oxbow which was released on Sub Pop.

Pre-order The Great Awakening.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.