Shearwater return with video for new single Xenarthran

By ( ) published

US psych rockers Shearwater will release new album The Great Awakening in June

Shearwater
(Image credit: Bryan Parker)

US psych rockers Shearwater have released a video for their brand new single Xenarthran, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken form the band's upcoming album The Great Awakening, the band's first new album for six years, which will be released through the band’s own Polyborus label in partnership with Secretly Distribution on June 10.

"Xenarthrans are the ‘strange-jointed’ mammals, which mostly live in South America: armadillos, anteaters, and sloths," explains frontman Jonathan Meiburg. "Only one species of armadillo has wandered up to the southern U.S., and while we were recording The Great Awakening in Texas, I often saw them scurrying dimly through fields at dusk or snuffling in the mud after a rainstorm, and I couldn't help admiring them. They'd walked thousands of miles on their wispy little feet, long noses to the ground, trundling into alien landscapes filled with unfamiliar dangers.

“This song, and Emily's eerie video, aren't about armadillos, exactly - but they are about making your way through the dark spaces of a menacing but still very beautiful world. The roaring sounds near the end are howler monkeys I recorded in Guyana.”

The new album, produced by the band and Dan Duszynski (Loma), takes a more reflective route than 2016's Jet Plane And Oxbow which was released on Sub Pop. Influenced by Meiburg's own journey in writing the acclaimed A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life And Epic Journey Of The World's Smartest Birds of Prey, in which explores the lives and histories of the crow-like South American falcons called caracaras (social, curious, intelligent birds that have been mostly ignored by scientists). 

The Great Awakening features field recordings from Meiburg's own travels and you can view the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Great Awakening.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine .

Shearwater

(Image credit: Polyborus)

Shearwater: The Great Awakening
1. Highgate
2. No Reason
3. Xenarthran
4. Laguna Seca
5. Everyone You Touch
6. Empty Orchestra
7. Milkweed
8. Detritivore
9. Aqaba
10. There Goes The Sun
11. Wind Is Love

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.