Sevendust issue Not Today lyric promo

Sevendust have released a lyric video for their track Not Today.

The song is taken from their 11th album Kill The Flaw, which is issued on October 2 via 7Bros.

Vocalist Lajon Witherspon said: “We took some time off from the heavy side of Sevendust – and when it came time to record some new music, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vinnie Hornsby, Morgan Rose and I put everything we had in to what became Kill The Flaw.”

Sevendust launch a North American tour next month.

KILL THE FLAW TRACKLIST

01. Thank You 02. Death Dance 03. Forget 04. Letters 05. Cease And Desist 06. Not Today 07. Chop 08. Kill The Flaw 09. Silly Beast 10. Peace And Destruction 11. Torched

Sep 18: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA Sep 19: Clark Oak Ridge Park, NJ Sep 23: Detroit The Fillmore, MI Sep 27: Springfield Prairie Capital Convention Center, IL Sep 29: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO Oct 01: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA Oct 03: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY Oct 13: Wallingford Toyota Presents Oakdale, CT Oct 14: Poughkeepsie Mid-Hudson Civic Center, NY Oct 16: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS Oct 17: Moncton Coliseum, NS Oct 19: Ottawa TD Place, ON Oct 25: Elverta Aftershock 2015, CA