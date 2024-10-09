See Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Daft Punk and more in the trailer for Pharrell Williams’ Lego biopic Piece by Piece

Pharrell Williams has released the final trailer for his forthcoming Lego-animation biopic Piece By Piece, featuring guest cameos from Lego Gwen Stefani, Lego Kendrick Lamar, Lego Snoop Dogg and more.

The film turns the superstar rapper/producer and former N.E.R.D vocalist's life and career into a toy story, with film-makers Focus Features promising “a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey” as viewers “witness the evolution of one of music's most innovative minds”.



Other artists Lego-fied for the film, set for release on Friday, October 11, include Daft Punk, Busta Rhymes, Timbaland and more.

Talking to NPR about why he elected to tell his life story via the medium of Lego, Williams explains, “My earliest memories were the Lego sets that my parents would get me when I was really, really, really young. Whether you actually really build what the set is all about or you're just putting pieces together ... it's just magical.”

Watch the trailer below:

PIECE BY PIECE - Official Trailer 2 [HD] - ONLY IN THEATERS THIS FRIDAY - YouTube Watch On

At a Los Angeles screening of the film, as described by The Hollywood Reporter, Williams said, “That’s what impossible looks and sounds like … I wasn’t interested in my story, but only until I realized the most fun part and the most integral part of it all was getting over my ego.”



Lego Vice President for Global Brand Development Alero Akuya told The Hollywood Reporter, “Pharrell specifically said that Lego bricks are a great universal tool in which anyone can understand a story because you have many figures which represent people, and of course brick by brick and the system itself, which can be built into anything,” adding, “Using it as a medium to tell his story for him felt like a no-brainer, but it’s something that can resonate with all ages.”

At the VIP premiere of #PieceByPiece, Pharrell explains that doing his biography using legos was a way for him to be creative pic.twitter.com/1CJTeWapAVOctober 4, 2024

