Security Project announce US winter tour

Security Project have announced a US tour for later this year.

The supergroup – which re-imagines the music of Peter Gabriel – features members of King Crimson, Shriekback and Gabriel’s original band.

They’ve lined up an initial run of eight dates across October and November, with further dates to be added, in support of Live 2 which will be released on October 21.

Trey Gunn, Michael Cozzi, Jerry Marotta and David Jameson have announced that Brian Cummins is no longer with the band, with his place in the lineup taken by singer Happy Rhodes – and Gunn says he’s delighted to have her onboard.

Gunn says: “I’ve known Happy for many years – her husband, percussionist Bob Muller, was my key partner in The Trey Gunn Band. I have always hoped to find the right situation where we could work together. This is it.

“I’m thrilled that we can now draw on a broader base of material. Jerry and I speak almost daily about pieces we could do with her. Of course, we will be hitting Gabriel’s material solidly, but with the addition of even newer fresh twists.”

The release of Live 2 comes just five months after they launched Live 1.

The Security Project 2016 US tour

Oct 21: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Oct 22: Chicago Reggie’s Live, IL

Oct 23: Detroit The Magic Bag, MI

Oct 25: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH

Oct 28: Sellersville Theatre, PA

Oct 30: Woodstock Bearsville Theater, NY

Nov 02: Pawling Daryl’s House, NY

Nov 04: Shirley Bull Run, MA

Security Project Live 2 tracklist

Family Snapshot Moribund The Burgermeister Humdrum Mercy Street Wallflower White Shadow Father, Son The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Fly On A Windshield On The Air

