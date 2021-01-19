Secret Sphere release video for new single Lifeblood

Italian prog metallers Secret Sphere have released a video for new single Lifeblood. it's the title track of the band's upcoming album which will be released through Frontiers records on March 12. You can watch the video in full below.

Lifeblood sees the return of vocalist Roberto Messina who fronted Secret Sphere from 1997 to 2012.



"Lifeblood is the album that celebrates my return to the band, to my old roots, and ‘home’, where I feel inspired and free," says the singer. "It also marks the return of the band itself to its early unique style. Ten songs composed by a team of true friends, with a fun and metal attitude, killer production and performances.

"We kick things off with the direct and aggressive title track, while the album contains more structured compositions and dreamy atmospheres, all with the guiding thread of catchy riffs and refrains that will remain etched in your memory. What we started more than twenty years ago is stronger than ever today!"

"I spent the last two years thinking about the future of Secret Sphere and there was something missing," adds founder member and guitarist Aldo Lonobile. "I needed to rediscover the joy in writing music for this band that has been part of my life for more than twenty years. And, I'm pleased to say, I found it. Lifeblood is the celebration of the joy to compose music.”

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for Lifeblood underneath the video below.

(Image credit: Frontiers Music)

Secret Sphere: Lifeblood

1. Shaping Reality

2. Lifeblood

3. The End Of An Ego

4. Life Survivors

5. Alive

6. Against All The Odds

7. Thank You

8. The Violent Ones

9. Solitary Fight

10. Skywards

11. The Lie We Love