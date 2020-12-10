Sons of Slash, Scott Weiland and Rob Trujillo share second Suspect208 single, All Black

Suspect208, the LA rock band featuring vocalist Noah Weiland (son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland), guitarist Niko Tsangaris, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo) and London Hudson (son of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash) have released their second single, All Black.

The song is the follow-up to the band’s well-received debut single, Long Awaited, which was released in November and already has over 880,000 plays on YouTube.

In a recent interview with Wall Of Sound, Tye Trujillo revealed that the quartet are currently priming an EP for release: “After that, our plan is to continue on writing new material until we have a solid selection of songs,” he added.

In the same interview, guitarist Niko Tsangaris emphasised that the quartet didn’t want to be compared to bands featuring their rock superstar fathers.

“We are all passionate musicians that want to be known for one thing- playing music,” he said. “We want to establish that this band is about energetic, raw, and powerful music, not anything else.”