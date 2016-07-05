Scott Walker's Childhood Of The Leader to launch in August

Scott Walker’s score for feature film The Childhood Of The Leader will be released on August 19.

It’s the singer-songwriter’s first original soundtrack since his work for 1999 film Pola X.

Directed by Brady Corbet, The Childhood Of A Leader is partly inspired by Jean-Paul Sartre’s short story of the same name – a tense psychological drama tracing the formative years of a young boy and set against the backdrop of the 1919 Paris Peace Conference that led to the establishment of the Treaty Of Versailles.

Walker, who has previously worked with American outfit Sunn O))), once again teams up with longtime collaborators, co-producer Peter Walsh and musical director Mark Warman, with the latter conducting an orchestra comprised of 46 string players and a 16-piece brass section for the studio recording.

The Childhood Of The Leader can be pre-ordered via the 4AD webstore.

Scott Walker The Childhood Of The Leader tracklist

Orchestral Tuning Up Opening Dream Sequence Village Walk RUN Down The stairs Up The Stairs The Letter Versailles Cutting Flowers Boy, Mirror, Cars Arriving Third Tantrum Printing Press On The Way To The Meeting The Meeting Post Meeting Finale New Dawn (synth layout for cut scene)

