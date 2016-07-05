Trending

Scott Walker's Childhood Of The Leader to launch in August

By Prog  

Scott Walker composes soundtrack for upcoming Jean-Paul Sartre-inspired film, The Childhood Of The Leader

The Childhood Of The Leader artwork
The Childhood Of The Leader album artwork

Scott Walker’s score for feature film The Childhood Of The Leader will be released on August 19.

It’s the singer-songwriter’s first original soundtrack since his work for 1999 film Pola X.

Directed by Brady Corbet, The Childhood Of A Leader is partly inspired by Jean-Paul Sartre’s short story of the same name – a tense psychological drama tracing the formative years of a young boy and set against the backdrop of the 1919 Paris Peace Conference that led to the establishment of the Treaty Of Versailles.

Walker, who has previously worked with American outfit Sunn O))), once again teams up with longtime collaborators, co-producer Peter Walsh and musical director Mark Warman, with the latter conducting an orchestra comprised of 46 string players and a 16-piece brass section for the studio recording.

The Childhood Of The Leader can be pre-ordered via the 4AD webstore.

Scott Walker The Childhood Of The Leader tracklist

  1. Orchestral Tuning Up
  2. Opening
  3. Dream Sequence
  4. Village Walk
  5. RUN
  6. Down The stairs
  7. Up The Stairs
  8. The Letter
  9. Versailles
  10. Cutting Flowers
  11. Boy, Mirror, Cars Arriving
  12. Third Tantrum
  13. Printing Press
  14. On The Way To The Meeting
  15. The Meeting
  16. Post Meeting
  17. Finale
  18. New Dawn (synth layout for cut scene)

Scott Walker: The Collection 1967-70