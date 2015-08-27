Scorpions to stream show worldwide

Scorpions have announced that their September 12 show in New York will be streamed live across the world.

Starting at 20.00ET (1am UK time), the German veterans’ set will feature material from throughout their five-decade career, including tracks from 18th album Return To Forever.

Referring to the band’s abandoned plans to retire, guitarist Matthias Jabs recently said: “We had so much fun working and we found ourselves in the middle of the songwriting process once again. And in the end, it turned out to be a brand-new Scorpions album after all.”

The New York show will be available via the Yahoo! Live website and Yahoo! Screen app.

The 10 best Scorpions albums chosen by Rudolf Schenker