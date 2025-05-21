10 songs we need to hear at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's farewell gig

There's a little over a month to go until Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath take their final bow. Returning to their hometown of Birmingham and playing at Villa Park just a short walk from where they grew up in Aston, on July 5 they'll bow out with possibly the biggest metal gig of all-time.

They've assembled an almighty bill for the occasion, including massive bands like Guns N' Roses, Metallica and Slayer, as well as an impressive list of guest performers including members of Smashing Pumpkins, Halestorm, Ghost, Sleep Token and more.

But with this being a final celebration for the band that brought the world heavy metal - if not invented it outright - there's plenty of speculation about what the setlist is going to look like. We know at least a couple of songs that are going to be performed - and can probably guess at a few more [a Sabbath gig without Paranoid? No chance], but these 10 songs represent a chance to celebrate Sabbath and Ozzy in their fullness.

Black Sabbath - Changes (Black Sabbath, 1970)

We reckon it's an easy guess that there'll be plenty of Black Sabbath songs popping up on the day of Back To The Beginning. Paranoid, War Pigs and Black Sabbath are almost givens (it'll be criminal if the latter in particular is missed off, considering it kicked this whole thing off), but spare a moment for Sabbath's gentler side. The band have some belting ballads in their arsenal, but as much as we'd love to hear Solitude or Planet Caravan, we reckon if any softer tune gets its time in the spotlight on July 5, it's got to be Changes.

A gorgeous piano ballad, it's only been played a handful of times by both Sabbath and Ozzy, even though it gave The Prince Of Darkness his only number 1 in the UK back in 2003 when he re-recorded it with daughter Kelly. Given how emotional the day is likely to be regardless, we reckon this one could bring the house down.

Ozzy Osbourne - I Don't Wanna Stop (Black Rain, 2007)

Ballads are nice and all, but you need some stompers to get the crowd roaring. How better then, than by digging out a tune all about living life to its full and not dialling back? Black Rain was a triumphant return for Ozzy when it was released in 2007, but this track hasn't been played since the end of the tour promoting the album release. While it might have a tinge of bittersweetness now, there's no denying just how much of a belter it is.

Ozzy Osbourne - Ordinary Man (Ordinary Man, 2020)

Erm, we know what we just said about ballads, but, well, how great is this one? Back To The Beginning already has a stunningly packed guestlist, but just imagine the scenes if Ozz is able to rope in his old mate Elton to play this wonderfully reflective composition from 2020's Ordinary Man. Two legends teaming up one last time? Sign us up.

Ozzy Osbourne - Hellraiser (No More Tears, 1991)

Speaking of legends, let's give another his due. This year doesn't just mark 10 years since Lemmy passed away, but 50 years since the formation of Motorhead. We suspect Ozz will give Lem his dues by kicking out Mama I'm Coming Home at some point (in Birmingham, no less), but we'd also be very open to a rendition of Hellraiser - especially considering Ozz put out a version featuring a combination of his and Lemmy's vocals to celebrate the song's 30th anniversary.

Black Sabbath - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, 1973)

When you've got such an illustrious discography, it becomes increasingly impossible to balance out setlists and inevitably some bangers get left by the wayside. But Sabbath Bloody Sabbath hasn't been played (in full, at least) in over 20 years by either Ozzy or Sabbath themselves, so it feels like a perfect opportunity to dust it off and get the crowd roaring along. "You bastards!"

Ozzy Osbourne - Let Me Hear You Scream (Scream, 2010)

Sticking to some latter-day Ozzy Osbourne anthems, we wouldn't say no to hearing the colossal Let Me Hear You Scream pop up again. Recorded for 2010's Scream and featuring the guitar skills of Gus G, it was Ozzy's last release for a decade until Ordinary Man but captures some of the hale energy you desperately need at an Ozz gig. Even if the main man himself isn't singing it, this feels like a no-brainer to get the crowd going.

Ozzy Osbourne - Diary Of A Madman (Diary Of A Madman, 1981)

One of the more surprising omissions from Ozzy's setlists over the years, the title-track of 1981's Diary Of A Madman has only been played a select few times. Given just how iconic the track is though, and with an army of musicians around to potentially pick it up, we'd hope this one finally sees its return after a 25 year absence.

Black Sabbath - Hole In The Sky (Sabotage, 1975)

When it comes to all-time great performances on record, Hole In The Sky is one of the absolute best. A rollicking rocker from 1975's Sabotage, it finds the band going hell for leather from start to finish. It's also been absent from their sets for almost five decades, although Metallica did cover it when they inducted the band into the Hall Of Fame in 2006. Repeat performance? Never say die...

Ozzy Osbourne - Degradation Rules (Patient Number 9, 2022)

Unable to tour this decade, Ozzy hasn't been able to play any of the tunes from his last two solo albums aside from the title-track of Patient Number 9, which was performed at the NFL kick-off in 2022. If we were to pick one track from that album to get its outing, we'd have to go for Degradation Rules, one of two tracks that saw him reunite with Tony Iommi. It's a great, old school style track that bridges Ozzy's work in Sabs with his solo work - making it a perfect pick for the Back To The Beginning setlist.

Ozzy Osbourne/Lita Ford - Close My Eyes Forever (Lita, 1988)

Lighters up folks, we've got a power ballad. A duet between Ozzy and Lita Ford, Close My Eyes landed Ozzy one of his highest solo chart positions ever, cracking the top 10 in the US. It's also an absolute classic, and one that's never featured in the main man's solo shows before. Whether he comes out to sing it (with Lzzy Hale, perhaps?) or it just gets an airing from one of the other artists on the bill, it'll be a rare treat to hear this one live.