Schnauser announce spring UK dates

English prog outfit Schnauser have announced they’ll play five gigs across the UK starting in March.

Titled the Mini-Meat Spring Tour, they’ll team up with Jouis, Davy O’List and Kitten Pyramid for select shows – and they’ll also appear at Fruits De Mer Records and Mega Dodo’s Games For May event in London on May 24.

The band launched their fifth record Protein For Everyone last year via Esoteric Antenna and were nominated for a Progressive Music Award in the Limelight category.

Last month they released a promo for album opener Grey Or Blue. The band said about the clip: “It’s January, the grey wet mist is clinging to your bones, you forgot to set the VHS to record Tomorrow’s World and you’ve run out of teabags yet again – cheer yourself up with this glass half full ditty.”

Mar 07: Brighton The Gladstone (with Jouis)

Mar 12: Bristol The Grain Barge (with Jouis)

Apr 07: London The Macbeth, Hoxton (with Davy O’List

Apr 16: Leicester The Musician Pub (with Kitten Pyramid)

May 24: London The Half Moon, Putney (Games For May)