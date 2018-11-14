Save £30 on this Marshall Bluetooth speaker

Good news rock fans! AO.com's Big Black Friday sale is slashing the prices across loads of wireless speakers, including the Marshall Acton Bluetooth speaker!

Originally priced at £129, AO are offering it for just £99 for a limited time only – that's a saving of 23%!

If you're a fan of Marshall and rock iconography in general, you'll already notice its classic design, but it's jam-packed with world-class engineering and a sound big enough to fill a room – no wonder we picked it as one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy right now.

It also includes a 3.5mm cable to hook up your phone or mp3 player and blast your favourite rock anthems at full pelt, scaring the neighbours in the process.

BUY THIS MARSHALL BLUETOOTH SPEAKER FROM AO.COM

More Black Friday deals

Make sure you're ready for this year's Black Friday on November 23. Some of the world's biggest retailers will be banging out the bargains. Including this lot!