Save £160 on this Limited Edition Jimi Hendrix Fender Strat!

If you'e looking for a six-stringed bargain this Black Friday, then you might want to snap up this limited Edition 2018 Fender Jimi Hendrix Strat. Available in 'Ultra Violet' – when it surely should have been called 'Purple Haze' – this is a guitar deal to have you kissing the sky.

It's a genuine Fender, not their budget range Squier, and it comes with all the attention to detail and quality you'd expect.

The "Reverse" Headstock: left-hander Hendrix played right-handed guitars flipped over. This is a right-handed guitar with the headstock flipped. It's not the only thing that's been flipped: the single-coil bridge pickup is mounted with a reverse slant, giving you warm sound with enhanced upper harmonics and definition on the bass strings while adding girth to the treble strings.

As a signature guitar, it has Jimi's signature on rear at the back of the headstock. The body is Alder, the neck is Maple, and 9.5”-radius “C”-shaped maple neck with medium jumbo frets and American Vintage ’65 pickups with the afore-mentioned reverse-slant single-coil bridge pickup.

And there are only TWO left! Get them before they're gone like Mr H himself.

