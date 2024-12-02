UK metalhead? This is your last chance to get some deals on tickets to Napalm Death, Bill Bailey, Biohazard/Life Of Agony and more

As part of their Black Friday deals, Ticketmaster unveiled a host of savings on events going into 2025. "But Black Friday was last week!" We hear you cry in dismay. Thankfully, these particular deal offers are still valid - but only until 23:59 on Wednesday.

There's a massive range of artists and acts available on the offer, but as we said up top, we've picked out a few metalhead-friendly specials that you might want to make note of.

First up, it doesn't come much more metal than Napalm Death's Campaign For Musical Destruction. A rolling tour with some grotesquely acts on the bill including sludge metal legends Crowbar, Full Of Hell and Brarbiegrind newcomers Brat, Ticketmaster are offering 2-4-1 deals on both the Liverpool and Birmingham dates of the tour, meaning you can see the grindcore legends playing on home turf in 2025.

Flicking our attention across the Atlantic, there's also an impressive double-header of New York hardcore from Biohazard and Life Of Agony. A co-headline run of the UK, Ticketmaster's 2-4-1 deal includes shows in Bristol, Birmingham and London next year, offering the perfect opportunity to see these Big Apple icons together.

Of course, you don't have to make metal music to be metalhead friendly. Just take comedian Bill Bailey, who has made no secret of his love for heavier music over the years, even dancing to Queen and Metallica on Strictly Come Dancing. Ticketmaster are offering 50% off selected tickets to see the comedian at Theatre Royal Haymarket in January. Head to their website to see the list of applicable shows/dates and grab a deal to see one of the UK's finest comedians.

But what if you're looking to broaden your horizons? We're not here to judge, and if you wanted to say, see 80s pop princess Cyndi Lauper on her farewell tour of the UK, Ticketmaster have you covered for that too. Ticketmaster are currently offering 2-4-1 on all dates of her 2025 UK tour, meaning if you just wanna have fun... well, you're in luck.

There are a bunch of different eveHnts available across the Ticketmaster website, so be sure to check their hub to see if you can grab a bargain on a show - be it a concert, theatre or even sporting event.

