Save big on the Marshall Emberton: The small speaker with the big sound

Here at Louder, we’re big fans of Marshall’s range of headphones and speakers thanks to their brilliant sonic qualities. And that’s no surprise given that the Marshall name has adorned rock’n’roll stages all over the world, with their cabs blasting out sweet sounds for decades.

And the good news is that if you’re after a portable Bluetooth speaker, then the Marshall Emberton is now on sale on both sides of the Atlantic. In the UK, Amazon have cut the price on the Black version from £149.99 down to £109 – a neat saving of £40.99, while BestBuy in the US have reduced the price on the Black & Brass edition from $169.99 to 150.99 – that’s down $19.

Marshall Emberton: Save 27% at Amazon UK

Marshall's smallest-ever speaker is on sale at Amazon UK right now. You'll save £40.99 and that's a great saving on a tidy little Bluetooth speaker.

Marshall Emberton: Save $19 at Best Buy

The pick up and play Marshall Emberton is a great choice for use outdoors. A top battery life plus superb sound and IPX7 water-resistance means you really can't go wrong. Save $19 at Best Buy.



So what exactly do you get for your money? Well, Marshall’s smallest-ever speaker is perfect for outdoor use, with the Emberton offering more than 20 hours of music playback from a single charge. To bring that point home, it’s also armed with IPX7 water-resistance and is loaded with Bluetooth 5.0 which has a range of 30ft.

Most impressive of all, however, is that it packs quite a punch and that’s thanks to Marshall’s True Stereophonic tech– a multi-directional sound which delivers 360° audio.

