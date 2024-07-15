Be cool or be cast out: Save 47% on Rush’s Signals super deluxe edition ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day will be with us in a matter of hours, with the big online sales event set to kick-off on July 16 & 17 - two days of discounts that’ll bring us loads of excellent Prime Day vinyl deals.

But if you’re a Rush fan and want to an amazing bargain right now, then you’re in luck because the 40th anniversary, super deluxe edition of Signals is on sale at Amazon, down from $229.98 to $123 - a 47% saving of over $100.

Rush: Signals: Super deluxe: Was $229.98, now $123

The 40th anniversary edition of Rush’s 9th studio album is down 47% at Amazon and it’s a must for Rush fans. This version was cut at half-speed via DMM and presented on 180g vinyl, there’s also a remaster on CD, a Blu-ray featuring new mixes, a 40-page hardcover book, four 7-inch singles and more.

Signals was originally released in 1982 and was the band's follow-up to the hugely successful Moving Pictures the previous year and helped further move Rush's sound into the 80s.

Rush's ninth studio album includes classics Subdivisions, The Analog Kid, the majestic Losing It and Countdown - and my personal favourite The Weapon, which features one of my all-time favourite Alex Lifeson guitar solos.

This 40th anniversary super deluxe version is stuffed full of amazing content making it a must-have for all Rush fans. To kick things off, the vinyl was cut at half-speed and pressed on 180g vinyl and the package also has four 7-inch singles: Subdivisions / Red Barchetta (Live); Countdown / New World Man; New World Man / Vital Signs (Live) and New World Man (Single Edit) / Digital Man.

The box set also features a Blu-ray which has Signals in Dolby Atmos & 5.1 surround which was mixed by Richard Chycki and the 2015 48kHz 24-bit stereo remaster. It also contains new animated visualizers, alongside the music videos for Subdivisions and Countdown.

While that's it for the music, there's even more content in the shape of a 40-page hardcover book with illustrations and previously unreleased pics from the Signals tour, lenticular prints of Lifeson, Geddy Lee and Neil Peart, and four Signals tour band lithos.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The package also has an alternative Hugh Syme cover and a double-sided poster featuring the 40th anniversary artwork, backed by an outtake photo from the original album cover shoot.

With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching, we’ll be keeping our eyes on all the best bargains and bringing them to you in our Prime Day music deals and Prime Day turntable deals pages.

Remember, only Prime members will be able to benefit from the Amazon price reductions over the two days of sales, so sign up now to take advantage of all the deals.