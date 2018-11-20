Save 35% on Sony MDR-1AM2 headphones

Black Friday officially begins on November 23, but Amazon's Black Friday sale has started a week early, slashing the prices on everything from TVs to laptops to clothes.

And for a limited time today, you can save 35% on the Sony MDR-1AM2 Hi-Res Headphones in either black or silver colourways – that's a huge reduction from £230 to £149.99.

According to the product description, the Sony headphones boast an aluminium coated LCP diaphragm for more precision, Wide frequency response for a full range of sound and heavyweight bass with beat response control.

Our friends at TechRadar reviewed the Sony MDR-1AM2 headphones earlier this year and say they are "A great starting pair of audiophile headphones. They’re not quite as clear as some of the highest-end headphones at CES but, for the money, they look to be an ideal introduction to Sony’s ever-expanding world of hi-res audio."

Pick up your own pair in the Black Friday sale now.