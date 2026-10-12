"Nobody could ever, ever replace Chester." Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong reveals anxieties she held around joining the band - and how she overcame them
Emily Armstrong wasn't sure she was up to the task of fronting Linkin Park - luckily, she stuck with it
Linkin Park singer Emily Armstrong has discussed what sounds like a classic case of imposter syndrome when it came to taking over vocal duties in Linkin Park. Armstrong was revealed as the band's new frontperson in September 2024 following years of Linkin Park inactivity after the death of Chester Bennington seven years earlier, and she reveals that she had periods of intense doubt over whether she was up to the task of replacing one of rock's most celebrated vocalists.
Discussing new Linkin Park documentary Unshatter, which delves into Linkin Park's emotional and unlikely comeback, Emily tells People:
“You see it in the documentary where I’m just like, ‘Am I even cut out for this?’ You’re trying to give yourself every reason to just be like, ‘You’re not good. Everybody knows these songs.’ ”
On how she overcame her self-doubt, Emily says it was important to remember, "don’t try to be like anybody. You’re not a replacement. Nobody could ever, ever replace Chester. Do what you do.
“The only thing that I could possibly try with the old songs is just to have the same emotional impact as much as I possibly can with the songs, because that’s what you’re ultimately going to want at this point,” she explains. “That’s what I would want as a listener, as a Linkin Park fan. I would want that emotional feeling. And I was like, ‘Okay. I think I could do that.’ ”
Emily's arrival in Linkin Park has proven to be a resounding success; comeback album From Zero, released in 2024, was widely praised, and the band have headlined arenas, stadiums and festivals around the world in the years since, including a warmly received headline set at this year's Download Festival in june.
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Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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