Savage Messiah release new video for Wing And A Prayer

Savage Messiah are premiering their new video for Wing And A Prayer exclusively with Metal Hammer.
The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Hands Of Fate, which will be released on October 27 via Century Media.
“This is a powerful snapshot of our upcoming album – loud and anthemic with my favourite guitar solo yet!” vocalist Dave Silver tells Metal Hammer.
Savage Messiah are touring the UK in late October/November in support of new album Hands Of Fate.
Hands Of Fate is on sale October 27 via Century Media, and is available to pre-order now.
Savage Messiah tour dates
Oct 30: Limelight Belfast, United Kingdom
Oct 31: Academy Dublin, Ireland
Nov 02: Academy 2 Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 03: Garage Glasgow, United Kingdom
Nov 04: O2 Institute 2 Birmingham, United Kingdom
Nov 05: Church Leeds, United Kingdom
Nov 07: O2 Academy Oxford, United Kingdom
Nov 08: Engine Rooms Southampton, United Kingdom
Nov 09: Waterfront Norwich, United Kingdom
Nov 10: Electric Ballroom London, United Kingdom
Nov 11: Bierkeller Bristol, United Kingdom Tickets
Dec 08: Ruhrpott Metal Meeting Oberhausen, Germany
