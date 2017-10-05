Savage Messiah release new video for Wing And A Prayer

Savage Messiah are premiering their new video for Wing And A Prayer exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Hands Of Fate, which will be released on October 27 via Century Media.

“This is a powerful snapshot of our upcoming album – loud and anthemic with my favourite guitar solo yet!” vocalist Dave Silver tells Metal Hammer.

Savage Messiah are touring the UK in late October/November in support of new album Hands Of Fate.

Hands Of Fate is on sale October 27 via Century Media, and is available to pre-order now.

Savage Messiah tour dates

Oct 30: Limelight Belfast, United Kingdom

Oct 31: Academy Dublin, Ireland

Nov 02: Academy 2 Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 03: Garage Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 04: O2 Institute 2 Birmingham, United Kingdom

Nov 05: Church Leeds, United Kingdom

Nov 07: O2 Academy Oxford, United Kingdom

Nov 08: Engine Rooms Southampton, United Kingdom

Nov 09: Waterfront Norwich, United Kingdom

Nov 10: Electric Ballroom London, United Kingdom

Nov 11: Bierkeller Bristol, United Kingdom Tickets

Dec 08: Ruhrpott Metal Meeting Oberhausen, Germany

