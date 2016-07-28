Sari Schorr releases video for Black Betty

Sari Schorr has made her video for Black Betty available to stream exclusively with TeamRock.

The track features on the New York-based musician’s debut album A Force Of Nature, which is out on August 8.

Speaking about her band, The Engine Room, Schorr previously said: “Something magical happens when we’re on stage together. We’re fuelled further by the audiences’ reaction and everything’s possible.

“I love touring and enjoy the privilege of meeting so many like-minded people who share our love of the blues.”

A Force Of Nature is produced by Mike Vernon and also features a guest appearances from Oli Brown. Schorr released a video for the album’s title track last month.

Schorr will head out on the road next month in support of the record, which is available for pre-order.

A Force Of Nature cover

Sari Schorr A Force Of Nature tracklist

Ain’t Got No Money Aunt Hazel Damn the Reason Cat and Mouse Black Betty Work No More Demolition Man Oklahoma Letting Go Kiss Me Stop! In The Name of Love Ordinary Life

Aug 04-05: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Aug 26: Maidenhead Norden Farm Centre

Aug 27: Varenwinkel Festival, Belgium

Aug 28: Seacroft Double Festival, UK

Aug 29: Great British RnB Festival, UK

Sep 05: Half Moon Putney, London, UK

Sep 09: Darlington R&B Club, UK

Sep 10: Marden Long Street Blues Club, UK

Sep 11: Winchester Discovery Centre, UK

Sep 14: Pensford Tunnels, UK

Sep 15: Worthing Piers Southern Pavilion, UK

Sep 16: Billericay New Crawdaddy, UK

Sep 17: Hemel Hempstead Old Town Hall, UK

Sep 23: Selby Town Hall, UK

Sep 24: Evesham The Iron Road, UK

Sep 25: Market Rasen Hope Tavern, UK

Sep 28: Cheltenham Vonnie’s Blues Club

Sep 30: BAR Festival, France

Oct 01: Hereford Blues Club

Oct 06: Bridgewater Bar Brunel, UK

Oct 07: Deux Rivieres Blues Festival, France