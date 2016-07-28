Sari Schorr releases video for Black Betty

Sari Schorr has made her video for Black Betty available to stream exclusively with TeamRock.
The track features on the New York-based musician’s debut album A Force Of Nature, which is out on August 8.
Speaking about her band, The Engine Room, Schorr previously said: “Something magical happens when we’re on stage together. We’re fuelled further by the audiences’ reaction and everything’s possible.
“I love touring and enjoy the privilege of meeting so many like-minded people who share our love of the blues.”
A Force Of Nature is produced by Mike Vernon and also features a guest appearances from Oli Brown. Schorr released a video for the album’s title track last month.
Schorr will head out on the road next month in support of the record, which is available for pre-order.
Sari Schorr A Force Of Nature tracklist
- Ain’t Got No Money
- Aunt Hazel
- Damn the Reason
- Cat and Mouse
- Black Betty
- Work No More
- Demolition Man
- Oklahoma
- Letting Go
- Kiss Me
- Stop! In The Name of Love
- Ordinary Life
Sari Schorr 2016 tour dates
Aug 04-05: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway
Aug 26: Maidenhead Norden Farm Centre
Aug 27: Varenwinkel Festival, Belgium
Aug 28: Seacroft Double Festival, UK
Aug 29: Great British RnB Festival, UK
Sep 05: Half Moon Putney, London, UK
Sep 09: Darlington R&B Club, UK
Sep 10: Marden Long Street Blues Club, UK
Sep 11: Winchester Discovery Centre, UK
Sep 14: Pensford Tunnels, UK
Sep 15: Worthing Piers Southern Pavilion, UK
Sep 16: Billericay New Crawdaddy, UK
Sep 17: Hemel Hempstead Old Town Hall, UK
Sep 23: Selby Town Hall, UK
Sep 24: Evesham The Iron Road, UK
Sep 25: Market Rasen Hope Tavern, UK
Sep 28: Cheltenham Vonnie’s Blues Club
Sep 30: BAR Festival, France
Oct 01: Hereford Blues Club
Oct 06: Bridgewater Bar Brunel, UK
Oct 07: Deux Rivieres Blues Festival, France