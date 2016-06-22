Sari Schorr details debut album A Force of Nature

Sari Schorr will release her debut album A Force of Nature on September 2.

The record includes a Walter Trout-penned track, Work No More, which also features Trout on guitar.

New York-based Schorr’s band, The Engine Room, features British guitarist Innes Sibun, who formerly worked with Robert Plant.

Schorr says: “Something magical happens when we’re on stage together. We’re fuelled further by the audiences’ reaction and everything’s possible.

“I love touring and enjoy the privilege of meeting so many like-minded people who share our love of the blues.”

Schorr got noticed by the wider blues world after several years of touring the US and Europe with Joe Louis Walker and Popa Chubby. She was recently inducted into the New York Blues Hall Of Fame.

A Force of Nature is produced by Mike Vernon and also features a guest appearances from Oli Brown.

A video showing the making of A Force of Nature can be viewed below.

Sari Schorr A Force Of Nature tracklist

1. Ain’t Got No Money

Jul 01: Seville Ruta 66, Spain

Jul 02: Malaga Fuengirola, Spain

Jul 14: Guitare en Scene, France

Jul 18: Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, UK

Aug 04-05: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Aug 26: Maidenhead Norden Farm Centre

Aug 27: Varenwinkel Festival, Belgium

Aug 28: Seacroft Double Festival, UK

Aug 29: Great British RnB Festival, UK

Sep 05: Half Moon Putney, London, UK

Sep 09: Darlington R&B Club, UK

Sep 10: Marden Long Street Blues Club, UK

Sep 11: Winchester Discovery Centre, UK

Sep 14: Pensford Tunnels, UK

Sep 15: Worthing Piers Southern Pavilion, UK

Sep 16: Billericay New Crawdaddy, UK

Sep 17: Hemel Hempstead Old Town Hall, UK

Sep 23: Selby Town Hall, UK

Sep 24: Evesham The Iron Road, UK

Sep 25: Market Rasen Hope Tavern, UK

Sep 28: Cheltenham Vonnie’s Blues Club

Sep 30: BAR Festival, France

Oct 01: Hereford Blues Club

Oct 06: Bridgewater Bar Brunel, UK

Oct 07: Deux Rivieres Blues Festival, France

Sari Schorr teases A Force Of Nature