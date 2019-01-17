Santana will celebrate two milestones on the Supernatural Now tour

Carlos Santana has announced that he’ll head out on the road on the Supernatural Now tour later this year.

The guitarist is hitting the road for a double celebration: To mark the 20th anniversary of his hit album Supernatural – and to recognise 50 years since his performance at Woodstock.

A statement on Santana’s Facebook page reads: “We are proud to announce that Carlos Santana will celebrate two of the most important milestones in his iconic career – the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking, multiple Grammy-winning album Supernatural, and the 50th anniversary of his momentous performance at Woodstock with his Supernatural Now North American tour.

“The press called Santana's Supernatural an extraordinary phenomenon, and Santana at Woodstock is bonafide proof that Santana's music brings music and harmony to the world.”

The Supernatural Now tour will get under way on June 22 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, and wrap up with a set at the Northwell Health At Jones Beach Arena in Wantagh on August 25.

Santana will be joined on the road by The Doobie Brothers and tickets will go on general sale on January 25.

Santana Supernatural Now 2019 tour

Jun 22: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jun 23: Chula Vista North Island Cedit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 24: Los Angles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Jun 26: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 27: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 29: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 30: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 02: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 03: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jul 06: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Jul 09: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Jul 11: Kansas City Spring Centre, MO

Jul 12: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 03: St paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 04: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 06: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 07: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 10: Cincinatti Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 11: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 13: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 14: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 16: Darien Center Dairen Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 18: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 21: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 23: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Centre, NY

Aug 24: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 25: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Arena, NY