Sanctuary announce European tour

Sanctuary have announced a European tour for March next year.

They’ll kick off the live jaunt with a gig at London’s Underworld on March 3 – their only UK show. They’ll then hook up with Overkill for a run of 13 dates across mainland Europe before playing two headlining slots in Greece at the end of the month.

Four of the band’s original members, Warrel Dane, Jim Sheppard, Lenny Rutledge and Dave Budbill got together in 2010 after splitting in 1992 for a run of live shows.

They then inked a deal with Century Media and brought in guitarist Brad Hull to replace original member Sean Blosi. The result was this year’s The Year The Sun Died – their first studio outing since 1990’s Into The Mirror Black.

And Dane revealed it was a step on from their earlier material, saying it had a more dynamic sound.

He told Metalholic: “I think it sounds very similar to Into The Mirror Black, but I think it’s also a progression from that sound. It’s more dynamic, it’s more mature. I can really not see any die-hard fans from the first two records not liking this. It fuckin’ rocks!”

They previously released streams of album tracks Exitium (Anthem Of The Living), Arise And Purify along with a promo of Frozen.