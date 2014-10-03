Sanctuary out of the cold on Frozen promo

Sanctuary have released a video for their track Frozen.

The song is taken from the Seattle band’s upcoming album The Year The Sun Died, released on October 6 via Century Media.

It’s their first album since 1990’s Into The Mirror Black. They previously released a lyric video for at the track Exitium (Anthem Of The Living) and made album opener Arise And Purify available to stream.

Guitarist Lenny Rutledge says: “This video shoot was a blast. The location was an abandoned coal mine processing plant near Essen, Germany.

“You can see many bizarre birdcage-size baskets hanging from the ceiling. There were thousands of them. We were told they were some type of ‘laundry management devices’. They appear as something much more creepy and ominous in my opinion. Almost as if they were some sort of medieval torture devices. The entire building seemed to have a very haunting vibe.”

The Year the Sun Died tracklist