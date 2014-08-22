Sanctuary debut Arise And Purify

Seattle metal veterans Sanctuary have lifted the first song from their forthcoming album The Year The Sun Died.

Arise And Purify is taken from the band’s third studio recording and is their first release since Into The Mirror Black 25 years ago.

The group split in 1992 and reformed 18 years later with original members Warrel Dane, Lenny Rutledge, Jim Sheppard and Dave Budbill joined by Brad Hull for the new recording.

And the band say they are delighted with the finished product.

They tell Get Your Rock Out: “There’s always things you wish you could go back and fix, but we’re really happy with the way it’s turned out. You always want a little more time or one more day or one more shot at that solo but eventually you have to call it a day.”

The Year The Sun Died will be release on CD and digitally, while a vinyl pressing comes with a cover of The Doors’ track Waiting For The Sun. This version also comes bundled with a CD featuring the bonus track.

The album launches in Europe on October 6 and in the US on October 14 via Century Media.

Tracklist