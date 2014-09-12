Sanctuary drop Anthem promo

Sanctuary have released a lyric promo for their new track Exitium (Anthem Of The Living).
The song is lifted from upcoming album The Year The Sun Died, their first studio outing since 1990’s Into The Mirror Black, and it will be released via Century Media. It’s the second track to be taken from the album, following the release of Arise And Purify last month.
The vinyl pressing of the album features a cover of The Doors Waiting For The Sun and comes bundled with a CD with the track included.
The Year The Sun Died tracklist
Arise And Purify
Let The Serpent Follow Me
Exitium (Anthem Of The Living)
Question Existence Fading
I Am Low
Frozen
One Final day (Sworn To Believe)
The World Is Wired
The Dying Age
Ad Vitam Aeternam
The Year The Sun Died