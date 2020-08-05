Sammy Hagar the The Circle will play in front of 1000 fans at September charity show

Sammy Hagar and The Circle have revealed they’ll play a charity show in front of 1000 people in September.

The majority of the live music scene has been shut down since March due to the spread of coronavirus – but Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson will headline Rockin’ FORE the Kids at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland on September 18.

Money raised from the concert will benefit children and their families fighting cancer in Northeast Ohio, MusiCares and local food banks.

The show itself will take place outdoors on the promenade of the Rock Hall, with organisers stressing that “the event will be produced according to all COVID-19 guidelines.”

That will include health questionnaires and temperature checks for fans before entering, while hand sanitising dispensers will be placed around the venue. Those entering the Rock Hall will also be required to wear a mask.

The weekend event will also include a celebrity golf tournament, an evening of music inside the Rock Hall and live and silent auctions.

The live music world has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, with tours and shows either postponed or cancelled completely.

Some artists have experimented with drive-in concerts, and others with indoor socially-distanced events.

Last month, Great White issued an apology after fans attending their set at First On First Dickinson Summer Nights show in North Dakota attended without masks and were packed together – despite local authorities recommending that people should social distance and keep their faces covered where possible.