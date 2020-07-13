Great White apologise after playing show with no social distancing measures in place

Great White have issued an apology after they played a show in North Dakota with no apparent social distancing measures in place.

The outdoor concert was part of the First On First Dickinson Summer Nights series of events, but it’s drawn attention as the crowd were packed together while no one appeared to use face masks – despite the North Dakota government recommending that people should social distance and keep their faces covered where possible.

After the show, Great White said a statement to Blabbermouth: “We understand there are some people who are upset that we performed this show during this trying time. We assure you that we worked with the promoter.

“North Dakota's government recommends masks be worn, however, we are not in a position to enforce the laws. We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologise to those who disagree with our decision to fulfil our contractual agreement.

"The promoter and staff were nothing but professional and assured us of the safety precautions. Our intent was simply to perform our gig, outside, in a welcoming, small town."

The band added: "We value the health and safety of each and every one of our fans, as well as our American and global community. We are far from perfect.”

While North Dakota officials have asked people to keep their distance and wear masks due to the spread of coronavirus, there is no legal requirement to do so.

First On First is organised by Odd Fellow, with their event coordinator April Getz previously telling The Dickinson Press: "We do not have restrictions. It’s one of those things where if people feel comfortable coming down and mixing and mingling, that’s their personal choice. We’re leaving it up to everybody that chooses to attend."