"How anyone can be 'deeply disturbed and hurt' by this is beyond me": REO Speedwagon charity show bickering continues as Bruce Hall fires back at Kevin Cronin

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Why can't we all just get along?

Bruce Hall and Kevin Cronin onstage
Bruce Hall and Kevin Cronin in happier times (Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Longtime REO Speedwagon bassist Bruce Hall has taken to social media to fire back at frontman Kevin Cronin after Cronin claimed he'd been "knowingly excluded" from an upcoming charity show in the band's hometown of Champaign, Illinois.

"Happy to set the record straight," writes Hall. "We were all (including Kevin) invited to participate in this event in early January. Kevin states he’s been 'falsely accused' of turning down the invitation. I’ve seen nowhere it’s been said he turned it down and I know he’s been asked to participate virtually. I truly hope he does.

"This event was created to provide the founding fathers, original singers and classic REO lineup a chance to reunite and say a proper goodbye. A chance to honour [late band members] Gary Richrath and Gregg Philbin’s memory.

"Most importantly, proceeds are going to the REO Speedwagon fund for rare GU Cancer Research at Moffitt Cancer Center. The hospital that saved my son’s life. How anyone can be 'deeply disturbed and hurt' by this is beyond me.

"Neal, Alan and I are not being paid. We are thrilled to have this amazing chance to rock together one last time and raise money and awareness for such a wonderful cause."

Cronin had claimed that the June 14 show, which will take place at the State Farm Center in Champaign, was knowingly scheduled on a date that clashed with a Kevin Cronin Band show in Bend, Oregon.

"I am being asked to participate in an event on a date when I can’t possibly be there in person," he wrote. "And then being falsely accused of turning down the invitation. I am deeply disturbed and hurt by all of this.

"After all I have done to help build the legacy of REO Speedwagon, I feel I have earned and deserve to be included in any event honoring that legacy. Instead, I have been knowingly excluded."

Tickets for the show on June 14 are on sale now.

Croinin will hit the road with Styx and former Eagles guitarist Don Felder next month on the Brotherhood Of Rock tour. Full dates below.

Styx, Kevin Cronin and Don Felder: Brotherhood Of Rock tour 2025

May 28: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC
May 31: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL
Jun 02: Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL
Jun 04: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX
Jun 06: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Jun 07: Ridgedale Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, MO
Jun 09: Denver Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, CO
Jun 11: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT
Jun 13: Concord Toyota Pavilion at Concord, CA
Jun 14: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR
Jun 15: Ridgefield Inn Style Resort Amphitheater, WA
Jun 28: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM
Jun 30: Colorado Springs Ford Amphitheatre, CO
Jul 02: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO
Jul 05: Birmingham Coca-Cola Amphitheatre, AL
Jul 06: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA
Jul 08: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Jul 09: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC
Jul 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA
Jul 12: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Jul 14: Syracuse Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater, NY
Jul 15: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT
Jul 18: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH
Jul 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 20: Holmdel Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 01: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX
Aug 02: Brandon Brandon Amphitheater, MS
Aug 04: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TX
Aug 06: Richmond Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, VA
Aug 08: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ
Aug 10: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA
Aug 12: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPAC, NY
Aug 13: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON
Aug 15: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN
Aug 16: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI
Aug 19: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Aug 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Aug 22: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Aug 23: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL
Aug 24: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Tickets are on sale now.

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about classic rock
Neil Young, Donald Trump

“If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor” Neil Young thinks Donald Trump is the worst president in US history, but fears that saying so could have consequences
Billy Corgan

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan lines up shows to celebrate the anniversaries of three classic Smashing Pumpkins albums, but he'll be performing with his new solo band, not Smashing Pumpkins
Neil Young, Donald Trump

“If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor” Neil Young thinks Donald Trump is the worst president in US history, but fears that saying so could have consequences
See more latest
Most Popular
Neil Young, Donald Trump
“If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor” Neil Young thinks Donald Trump is the worst president in US history, but fears that saying so could have consequences
Wet Leg
“Contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious.” Wet Leg announce second album Moisturizer, share new single Catch These Fists
Billy Corgan
Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan lines up shows to celebrate the anniversaries of three classic Smashing Pumpkins albums, but he'll be performing with his new solo band, not Smashing Pumpkins
Ghost in 2025, with Metal Hammer signature
The new issue of Metal Hammer features Ghost on the cover – and comes with three exclusive gifts!
Skunk Anansie studio portrait
"Touring Australia with the Sex Pistols was horrendous. Seeing the audience doing Nazi salutes really wore me down, and Johnny Rotten didn’t say anything." Skunk Anansie's Skin recalls "violent" 1996 tour with the Sex Pistols
King Gizzard...
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce unique UK and European tour, split between 'rave sets' and orchestral shows
Metallica in 2014, Black Sabbath in 2016 and Ghost in 2023
“If it wasn’t for those four guys, we might still be wandering around in the dark”: While Kirk Hammett hails Black Sabbath as metal’s founders, Ghost’s Tobias Forge names the “neglected” aspect of their sound
Tom Morello
"We have a very, very simple goal, to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal." Tom Morello reveals what we can expect from Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning mega-gig, teases added surprise from "huge superstars"
Babymetal
Babymetal announce new album Metal Forth, featuring collaborations with Poppy, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Polyphia, and more
Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93
"Discover the lasting influence of a band that changed the face of rock music." Kurt Cobain Unplugged exhibition to open in London