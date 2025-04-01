Longtime REO Speedwagon bassist Bruce Hall has taken to social media to fire back at frontman Kevin Cronin after Cronin claimed he'd been "knowingly excluded" from an upcoming charity show in the band's hometown of Champaign, Illinois.

"Happy to set the record straight," writes Hall. "We were all (including Kevin) invited to participate in this event in early January. Kevin states he’s been 'falsely accused' of turning down the invitation. I’ve seen nowhere it’s been said he turned it down and I know he’s been asked to participate virtually. I truly hope he does.

"This event was created to provide the founding fathers, original singers and classic REO lineup a chance to reunite and say a proper goodbye. A chance to honour [late band members] Gary Richrath and Gregg Philbin’s memory.

"Most importantly, proceeds are going to the REO Speedwagon fund for rare GU Cancer Research at Moffitt Cancer Center. The hospital that saved my son’s life. How anyone can be 'deeply disturbed and hurt' by this is beyond me.

"Neal, Alan and I are not being paid. We are thrilled to have this amazing chance to rock together one last time and raise money and awareness for such a wonderful cause."

Cronin had claimed that the June 14 show, which will take place at the State Farm Center in Champaign, was knowingly scheduled on a date that clashed with a Kevin Cronin Band show in Bend, Oregon.

"I am being asked to participate in an event on a date when I can’t possibly be there in person," he wrote. "And then being falsely accused of turning down the invitation. I am deeply disturbed and hurt by all of this.

"After all I have done to help build the legacy of REO Speedwagon, I feel I have earned and deserve to be included in any event honoring that legacy. Instead, I have been knowingly excluded."

Tickets for the show on June 14 are on sale now.

Croinin will hit the road with Styx and former Eagles guitarist Don Felder next month on the Brotherhood Of Rock tour. Full dates below.

Styx, Kevin Cronin and Don Felder: Brotherhood Of Rock tour 2025

May 28: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Tickets are on sale now.