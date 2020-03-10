Sammy Hagar is planning the “ultimate party” for his Las Vegas residency

Sammy Hagar is planning a Las Vegas residency, which he promises will be the “ultimate party.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal report The Red Rocker is looking at opening the stint in June ahead of his summer tour with The Circle, with the vocalist and guitarist then looking at playing one weekend per month after that.

Hagar tells the website: “I want to create the ultimate environment where I can throw the ultimate party, like I have done in Cabo for 30 years for my birthday – but at another time of year here in Las Vegas, which is really the party capital of the world.

“I hate to put Cabo second to anything, but I feel in this case it’s gotta take second place to Las Vegas.”

It’s reported that the former Van Halen and Montrose frontman has already sent open invitations to a number of fellow rockers including Motley Crue vocalist Vince Neil, Journey guitarist Neal Schon and Billy Idol.

Hagar is looking at holding the event at the Celestia tent at the Strat Hotel And Casino in Sin City, and adds: “Everybody wants to do a residency, and people are doing residencies, but what I want to create with the Strat guys is more than me going into a building and playing it.

“We want it to be more like an event, a place for fans to come in that’s a consistently cool place.”

Hagar and The Circle will head out on tour with Whitesnake and Night Ranger across the US from July 9.