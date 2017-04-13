Trending

Sammy Hagar has No Worries in his new video

Watch The Red Rocker in No Worries video - taken from his new album This Is Sammy Hagar: When The Party Started, Vol.1

Sammy Hagar has released a video for his track No Worries.

It was filmed in Hawaii and features on The Red Rocker’s new album This Is Sammy Hagar: When The Party Started, Vol.1 which launched last month via Mailboat Records.

Hagar says of the album: “With this collection, I wanted to revisit what I feel are the best songs I wrote during the second wave.

“I’d left Van Halen and formed the Wabos as an alternative to the superstar, high-pressure, commercial machine that I’d been living in since I joined Montrose in 1972.

“These albums Red Voodoo, Ten 13 and Livin’ It Up represent the first time I was free from the pressures of putting out a major label release in 25 years. Musically, I needed to shake it up and fall in love with making music again.”

He adds: “I know how lucky I am to have fans that stay with me through every new turn in my career. This collection represents a particularly special time in my musical life and I personally handpicked each of the songs to share with you.”

Last month, Hagar and Chickenfoot released their new album Best + Live, which features 11 studio tracks along with more than 90 minutes of live music.

This Is Sammy Hagar: When The Party Started, Vol.1 tracklist

  1. Stand Up
  2. Serious Juju
  3. Little Bit More
  4. Ten 13
  5. The Real Deal
  6. Tropic Of Capricorn
  7. Maui Wowie
  8. Shag (Outtake Mix)
  9. Halfway To Memphis
  10. Sam I Am
  11. Livin’ On A Coastline
  12. One Sip
  13. No Worries
  14. Never Said Goodbye

