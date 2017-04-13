Sammy Hagar has No Worries in his new video

Sammy Hagar has released a video for his track No Worries.
It was filmed in Hawaii and features on The Red Rocker’s new album This Is Sammy Hagar: When The Party Started, Vol.1 which launched last month via Mailboat Records.
Hagar says of the album: “With this collection, I wanted to revisit what I feel are the best songs I wrote during the second wave.
“I’d left Van Halen and formed the Wabos as an alternative to the superstar, high-pressure, commercial machine that I’d been living in since I joined Montrose in 1972.
“These albums Red Voodoo, Ten 13 and Livin’ It Up represent the first time I was free from the pressures of putting out a major label release in 25 years. Musically, I needed to shake it up and fall in love with making music again.”
He adds: “I know how lucky I am to have fans that stay with me through every new turn in my career. This collection represents a particularly special time in my musical life and I personally handpicked each of the songs to share with you.”
Last month, Hagar and Chickenfoot released their new album Best + Live, which features 11 studio tracks along with more than 90 minutes of live music.
- Watch Metallica rock Chile with live version of Moth Into Flame
- What's next for Brian Johnson? The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
- Watch Chickenfoot cover Deep Purple’s Highway Star
This Is Sammy Hagar: When The Party Started, Vol.1 tracklist
- Stand Up
- Serious Juju
- Little Bit More
- Ten 13
- The Real Deal
- Tropic Of Capricorn
- Maui Wowie
- Shag (Outtake Mix)
- Halfway To Memphis
- Sam I Am
- Livin’ On A Coastline
- One Sip
- No Worries
- Never Said Goodbye
Sammy Hagar only wants Van Halen reunion if Roth is involved