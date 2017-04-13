Sammy Hagar has No Worries in his new video

Sammy Hagar has released a video for his track No Worries.

It was filmed in Hawaii and features on The Red Rocker’s new album This Is Sammy Hagar: When The Party Started, Vol.1 which launched last month via Mailboat Records.

Hagar says of the album: “With this collection, I wanted to revisit what I feel are the best songs I wrote during the second wave.

“I’d left Van Halen and formed the Wabos as an alternative to the superstar, high-pressure, commercial machine that I’d been living in since I joined Montrose in 1972.

“These albums Red Voodoo, Ten 13 and Livin’ It Up represent the first time I was free from the pressures of putting out a major label release in 25 years. Musically, I needed to shake it up and fall in love with making music again.”

He adds: “I know how lucky I am to have fans that stay with me through every new turn in my career. This collection represents a particularly special time in my musical life and I personally handpicked each of the songs to share with you.”

Last month, Hagar and Chickenfoot released their new album Best + Live, which features 11 studio tracks along with more than 90 minutes of live music.

This Is Sammy Hagar: When The Party Started, Vol.1 tracklist

Stand Up Serious Juju Little Bit More Ten 13 The Real Deal Tropic Of Capricorn Maui Wowie Shag (Outtake Mix) Halfway To Memphis Sam I Am Livin’ On A Coastline One Sip No Worries Never Said Goodbye

