Video: David Lee Roth returns to the stage, plays set stuffed with Van Halen classics

David Lee Roth has played his first live show in five years. The former Van Halen frontman performed a 16-song set at the 19,000-capacity Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday, the second night of this year's long-running M3 Rock Festival.

Roth's setlist was entirely made up of songs originally recorded during his first stint with Van Halen, with no room for his solo output or – perhaps less surprisingly – from Van Halen's 2012 Roth reunion album A Different Kind of Truth.

Instead, fans were treated to 15 bona fide Van Halen classics, from the opening Panama to the closing Jump, plus a cover of The Kinks' You Really Got Me, famously covered by Van Halen on their debut album. Full setlist and fan-shot video of the full concert below.

Roth's previous show was at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX, in March 2020, but fans won't have to wait another five years for a show as the singer has another already booked: On September 12 he'll perform at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA, as part of the venue's annual Summer Concert Series.

Other acts performing during the series – which kicks off this month – include Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Gogol Bordello, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rick Springfield, Buddy Guy, the Beach Boys, ZZ Top, Three Dog Night, 38 Special, The Marshall Tucker Band, Daryl Hall and Garbage. Tickets are on sale now.

DAVID LEE ROTH - FULL SHOW@M3 Festival Merriweather Columbia, MD 5/3/25 - YouTube Watch On

David Lee Roth M3 Festival May 3rd 2025 full concert - YouTube Watch On

David Lee Roth: Merriweather Post Pavilion setlist

Panama

Drop Dead Legs

You Really Got Me

Unchained

Dance The Night Away

Runnin' With The Devil

Mean Street

Atomic Punk

And The Cradle Will Rock...

Jamie's Cryin'

I'm The One

Everybody Wants Some!!

Romeo Delight

Hot For Teacher

Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love

Jump