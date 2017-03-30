Watch Chickenfoot cover Deep Purple’s Highway Star

Chickenfoot have released a live video showing them covering Deep Purple classic Highway Star.

It was recorded at the Fillmore, San Francisco, during the band’s debut run of shows in small clubs in May 2009, with Joe Satriani, Chad Smith, Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony’s take on the track featuring on new album Best + Live, which launched earlier this month.

It features 11 studio tracks along with more than 90 minutes of live music.

Speaking about the album, Hagar said: “Listening to this collection of songs from the ‘Foot brings back memories of some of the most fun I’ve ever had in a band.

“The chemistry between Chad, Joe, Mike and me is very special. It’s almost like visual music – you can see us having fun when you listen to these songs.”

Chickenfoot previously released a video for their track Divine Termination, which guitarist Satriani described as “bone crunching, hell-raising rock, dripping with attitude and vibe. Just the way Chickenfoot likes it!”

Divine Termination Soap On A Rope Sexy Little Thing Oh Yeah Get It Up Future In The Past Big Foot Different Devil Lighten Up Dubai Blues Something Going Wrong Highway Star (Live) Bad Motor Scooter (Live) My Generation (Live) Avenida Revolution (Live) Sexy Little Thing (Live) Soap On A Rope (Live) My Kinda Girl (Live) Down The Drain (Live) Bitten By The Wolf (Live) Oh Yeah (Live) Learning To Fall (Live) Get It Up (Live) Turning Left (Live) Future In The Past (Live)

