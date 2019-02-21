Sammy Hagar and The Circle premiere video for Trust Fund Baby

Last month, Sammy Hagar and The Circle revealed their new single Trust Fund Baby.

It was the first taste of new material from Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, and it was lifted from their upcoming studio album Space Between.

Now they’ve launched a video for the song, which was directed by ZZ Satriani, the son of guitar virtuoso and Hagar’s Chickenfoot bandmate, Joe.

Explaining the lyrical theme behind Trust Fund Baby, Hagar says it’s “nailing what happens when kids are given too much money too early in life, and it becomes an affliction.

“All the money in the world isn’t a guarantee for a good life. I’m a believer in working hard and finding purposeful work – but that comes later in the story.”

ZZ Satriani adds: “We were lucky because Sammy’s writing style let us create the story quite literally from the lyrics.”

Space Between will be released on May 10 via BMG, while the band will head out on the road across the US from April.

Sammy Hagar And The Circle: Space Between

1. Devil Came To Philly

2. Full Circle Jam (Chump Change)

3. Can’t Hang

4. Wide Open Space

5. Free Man

6. Bottom Line

7. No Worries

8. Trust Fund Baby

9. Affirmation

10. Hey Hey (Without Greed)

Sammy Hagar & The Circle 2019 US tour dates

Apr 19: Reno Grand Theatre, NV

Apr 20: Concord Pavilion, CA

Apr 22: Fresno Warnors Theatre, CA

Apr 23: Bakersfield Rabobank Theatre, CA

Apr 26: Laughlin Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheatre, NV

Apr 27: Albuquerque Route 66 Casino, NM

Apr 30: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX

May 01: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 03: Thackerville Winstar Casino, OK

May 04: Tulsa Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino, OK

May 17: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater, MN

May 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO (w/Vince Neil)

May 20: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH (w/Vince Neil)

May 22: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI (w/Night Ranger)

May 23: Indianapolis Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN (w/Night Ranger)

May 25: Bensalem XCite Center at Parx Casino, PA

May 26: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH (w/Night Ranger)

May 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (w/Night Ranger)

May 30: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT (w/Night Ranger)

May 31: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA (w/Night Ranger)

Jun 04: Lewiston Artpark, NY (w/Night Ranger)

Jun 05: Pittsburgh Highmark Stadium, PA (w/Night Ranger)

Jun 07: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre , IL (w/Vince Neil)