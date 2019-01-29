Check out Sammy Hagar and The Circle’s new track Trust Fund Baby

Sammy Hagar and The Circle have released a lyric video for their brand new track Trust Fund Baby.

It’s been lifted from the band’s long-awaited studio album Space Between, which is set to arrive on May 10 via BMG.

Hagar, who is joined in the lineup by Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson and his old Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, previously revealed a snippet of new music last summer – but this is the first full track from the record.

A statement on The Red Rocker’s website reads: “Lyrically and musically, the collection of songs on Space Between build from intimate and introspective eye-openers to heart-pumping anthems.

“The music draws on the bands' substantial careers independently and collaboratively, presenting a veteran band still at the peak of their game.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course, as will the announcement of a “large-scale tour of North America".

The Circle’s only other release was the live album At Your Service, which arrived back in 2015.