Sammy Hagar and The Circle detail new album Space Between

Sammy Hagar and The Circle have revealed the full tracklist for their long-awaited studio album Space Between.

The band released a lyric video for their new single Trust Fund Baby at the end of January and announced the record would launch on May 10 via BMG.

Now Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson have confirmed that it’ll feature 10 tracks, while the band will also head out on tour in support of the record across the US this spring.

Motley Crue’s Vince Neil and Night Ranger will join The Circle on select dates.

The Red Rocker says on his website: “The 10 chapters on the Space Between are not just a bunch of new songs grouped together on an album. They were sewn together conceptually for a complete mental, emotional and physical experience – kind of a Three Lock Box.

“Inspiration is a beautiful thing for an artist and making this album is living proof that when the fire of creativity strikes, the songwriting process doesn’t have to be painful or a struggle.

“Once I had the overall vision, the lyrics and music began to just flow through me. This record was recorded and written to be listened to in its entirety.

“I’ve also buried some hidden treasures in there to help stimulate the minds of those who enjoy a good mental puzzle.”

Hagar adds: “Having The Circle, who are such great people, friends and musicians, has made it one of the easiest and enjoyable times in my life to write, create and record an album.

“To Mikey, Jason and Vic, thank you for taking this journey with me. We had a blast recording it and I can’t wait to get on stage with you guys and play it for the fans.”

Find further details below.

Sammy Hagar And The Circle: Space Between

1. Devil Came To Philly

2. Full Circle Jam (Chump Change)

3. Can’t Hang

4. Wide Open Space

5. Free Man

6. Bottom Line

7. No Worries

8. Trust Fund Baby

9. Affirmation

10. Hey Hey (Without Greed)

Sammy Hagar & The Circle 2019 US tour dates

Apr 19: Reno Grand Theatre, NV

Apr 20: Concord Pavilion, CA

Apr 22: Fresno Warnors Theatre, CA

Apr 23: Bakersfield Rabobank Theatre, CA

Apr 26: Laughlin Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheatre, NV

Apr 27: Albuquerque Route 66 Casino, NM

Apr 30: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX

May 01: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 03: Thackerville Winstar Casino, OK

May 04: Tulsa Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino, OK

May 17: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater, MN

May 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO (w/Vince Neil)

May 20: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH (w/Vince Neil)

May 22: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI (w/Night Ranger)

May 23: Indianapolis Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN (w/Night Ranger)

May 25: Bensalem XCite Center at Parx Casino, PA

May 26: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH (w/Night Ranger)

May 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (w/Night Ranger)

May 30: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT (w/Night Ranger)

May 31: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA (w/Night Ranger)

Jun 04: Lewiston Artpark, NY (w/Night Ranger)

Jun 05: Pittsburgh Highmark Stadium, PA (w/Night Ranger)

Jun 07: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre , IL (w/Vince Neil)