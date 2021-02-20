Saga enlist fans for emotional video for new single Always There

Canadian prog rockers Saga have released an emotional video for their new single Always There. The sing is taken from the band's upcoming new album Symmetry, an album of acoustic re-workings of Saga classics which will be released by ear Music on March 12.

Always There originally featured on Saga’s 2001 album House Of Cards, for the new video fans were asked to share videos of what is "always there" for them, whether it is a friend, a relative, a pet, or a collection of books, music, show tickets, a shrine or even their Saga memorabilia.



After touring in spring 2020, Saga went straight into their home studios - the result: an album full of acoustic originals. The new album was recorded in the band's home studios following their 2020 tour and will feature acoustic renditions of Saga classics like Wind Him Up, Say Goodbye To Hollywood and Tired World.

“After opening for “ourselves” Saga, on our 2017 European tour acoustically, the decision to record and acoustic record was born," explains guitarist Ian Crichton. "This is different Saga everyone! We invited from Ontario Canada, Shane Cook on fiddle, and Stefany Seki, Beth Silver on cello to accompany us on our offside interpretation of music we've played for years, had a lot of fun doing so! Acoustic Saga. it’s like construction work for an electric guitar player.”

Symmetry will be available as will be available as a CD jewel case, double vinyl gatefold and digital .

Pre-order Symmetry.