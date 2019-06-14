Sabaton unleash lyric video for high-flying new single The Red Baron

Sabaton have released a lyric video for their new single The Red Baron.

It’s the second track selected from the band’s upcoming album The Great War, which will arrive on July 19 through Nuclear Blast.

Sabaton released a video for Fields Of Verdun at the start of May.

Bassist Pär Sundstöm says: “To not include the story of Manfred von Richthofen, aka The Red Baron on a concept album of The Great War felt really strange.

“And since we are aiming higher than before in every way, we are proud to present this single from our upcoming album today.”

Sabaton began recording sessions for the follow-up to 2016’s The Last Stand on November 11, 2018 – exactly 100 years since the end of World War One, and worked with Jonas Kjellgren over the span of the next three months.

The Swedish outfit have live shows planned throughout the summer, including a headline slot at the UK’s Bloodstock Open Air.

Sabaton: The Great War

1. The Future Of Warfare

2. Seven Pillars Of Wisdom

3. 82nd All The Way

4. The Attack Of The Dead Men

5. Devil Dogs

6. The Red Baron

7. Great War

8. A Ghost In The Trenches

9. Fields Of Verdun

10. The End Of The War To End All Wars

11. In Flanders Fields