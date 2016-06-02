Trending

Ryley Walker details Golden Sings That Have Been Sung

Rising star Ryley Walker will release his latest album Golden Sings That Have Been Sung in August - issues stream of opening track

Ryley Walker has announced that his latest album Golden Sings That Have Been Sung will be released on August 19.

The follow-up to last year’s Primrose Green was produced by LeRoy Bach – and Walker credits him with shaping the sound of the first single from the album, The Halfwit In Me. Hear it below.

Walker says: “It was everything I wanted it to be. I would go to LeRoy’s house every other day with a riff, and we would take it from there.

“He helped shape that song – especially the clarinet parts. We went into the studio over the Christmas vacation – in fact, I think we actually recorded that song on Christmas Day.”

Walker will head out on tour from next week, where he’ll play dates across the US, Europe and the UK.

Ryley Walker Golden Sings That Have Been Sung tracklist

  1. The Halfwit in Me
  2. A Choir Apart
  3. Funny Thing She Said
  4. Sullen Mind
  5. I Will Ask You Twice
  6. The Roundabout
  7. The Great And Undecided
  8. Age Old Tale

Ryley Walker 2016 tour dates

Jun 06: Chicago Pritzker Pavilion, IL
Jun 08: Marina Di Ravenna Beaches Brew Festival, Italy
Jun 09: Rome Monk, Italy
Jun 11: St Gallen Palace, Switzerland
Jun 12: Liege Reflektor, Belgium
Jun 14: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jun 15: London Koko, UK
Jun 16: Ghent Dok, Belgium
Jun 17: Paris Le Petit Bain, France
Jun 19: Hilvarenbeek Best Kept Secret Festival, Netherlands
Jun 20: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany
Jun 22: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Jun 24: Oslo Piknik I Parken, Norway
Jul 08: Winnipeg Folk Festival, MB
Jul 09: Winnipeg Folk Festival, MB
Jul 22: San Sebastian Heineken Jazzaldia, Spain
Jul 29: St Germans Port Eliot F, UK
Aug 02: Hebden Bridge Trades Club, UK
Aug 03: Nottingham Glee Club, UK
Aug 04: Norwich Arts Centre, UK
Aug 05: Hastings St mary’s In The Castle, UK
Aug 06: London Caught By The River Thames, UK
Aug 08: Cardiff The Globe, UK
Aug 09: Leamington Spa Zephyr lounge, UK
Aug 10: York The Crescent, UK
Aug 12: Guildford St Mary’s, UK
Aug 18: Praia Do Cabedelo Paredes De Coura, Portugal
Aug 19: London Rough Trade East, UK
Aug 20: Brecon Green Man festival, UK
Aug 25: Chicago Empty Bottle, IL
Sep 14: Bloomington The Bishop, IN
Sep 15: Nashville The East End, TN
Sep 17: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, TN
Sep 18: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, TN
Sep 21: Sonoma Gundlach Bundschu Winery, CA
Sep 26: Pittsburgh Club Cafe, PA
Sep 27: Columbus Wexner Center, OH
Sep 29: Madison The Frequency, WI
Sep 30: Minneapolis 7th Street Entry, MN
Oct 01: Davenport Daytrotter, IA
Oct 04: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT
Oct 05: Boise Neurolux, ID
Oct 08: Seattle Barboza, WA
Oct 09: Portland Mississippi Studios, OR
Oct 11: Felton Don Quiotxe Music Hall, CA
Oct 12: San Francisco The Chapel, CA
Oct 14: San Diego Soda Bar, CA
Oct 15: Joshua Tree Desert Daze Festival, CA
Oct 17: Santa Fe Meow Wolf, NM
Oct 24: Athens Caledonia Lounge, GA
Oct 25: Asheville The Mothlight, NC
Oct 26: Washington DC9, DC
Oct 27: Philadelphia Boot & Saddle, PA
Oct 28: Hudson The Half Moon, NY
Oct 29: Northampton Iron Horse Music Hall, MA
Oct 30: Providence Columbus Theatre, RI
Nov 01: Boston Cafe 939, MA
Nov 02: New Haven BAR, CT
Nov 03: Brooklyn The Market Hotel, NY
Nov 07: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, Netherlands
Nov 08: Groningen Vera, Netherlands
Nov 09: Paris Espace B, France
Nov 10: Brussels AB Club, Belgium
Nov 11: Brugge Cactus, Belgium
Nov 12: Utrecht Le Guess Who?, Netherlands
Nov 13: Brighton The Haunt, UK
Nov 14: Manchester Ruby Lounge, UK
Nov 15: Glasgow Broadcast, UK
Nov 17: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Nov 20: Barcelona Sidecar, Spain
Nov 21: Valencia Loco Club, Spain
Nov 22: Cadiz Aulario De La Bomba, Spain
Nov 23: Madrid Siroco, Spain
Nov 26: Lyon Le Sonic, France
Nov 29: Lausanne Le Bourg, Switzerland
Nov 30: Schorndorf Manufaktur, Germany
Dec 01: Erlangen E-Werk, Germany
Dec 02: Berlin Kantine Am Berghain, Germany
Dec 05: Stockholm Bryggarsalen, Sweden
Dec 06: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark
Dec 07: Hamburg Nochtspeicher, Germany