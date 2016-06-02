Ryley Walker details Golden Sings That Have Been Sung

Ryley Walker has announced that his latest album Golden Sings That Have Been Sung will be released on August 19.

The follow-up to last year’s Primrose Green was produced by LeRoy Bach – and Walker credits him with shaping the sound of the first single from the album, The Halfwit In Me. Hear it below.

Walker says: “It was everything I wanted it to be. I would go to LeRoy’s house every other day with a riff, and we would take it from there.

“He helped shape that song – especially the clarinet parts. We went into the studio over the Christmas vacation – in fact, I think we actually recorded that song on Christmas Day.”

Walker will head out on tour from next week, where he’ll play dates across the US, Europe and the UK.

Ryley Walker Golden Sings That Have Been Sung tracklist

The Halfwit in Me A Choir Apart Funny Thing She Said Sullen Mind I Will Ask You Twice The Roundabout The Great And Undecided Age Old Tale

