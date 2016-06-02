Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis eyes Longleat site

Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis says he’s in talks with the Longleat estate about holding a festival there.

His daughter Emily previously said the iconic event would always be held at Worthy Farm. But her father Michael now reports that he hopes to move to Longleat, which is situated 30 miles from the current location and known for its Safari And Adventure Park, for the 2019 event.

He tells ITV: “We’re talking to Longleat every day and so I hope we can come to an agreement with them eventually. We haven’t done so yet but they’re quite keen – I want to move there by 2019.

“It’s the best site in the whole of England. There’s no industrial around – it’s all trees, forests and rolling hills. It’s the most beautiful site in England. But we still have a long way to go to make that happen.”

This year’s Glastonbury festival takes place on June 22-27 and features headliners Muse, along with artists including ZZ Top, Tame Impala, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Bring Me The Horizon, Gary Clark Jr, John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest, Blackberry Smoke and Joanne Shaw Taylor.